 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fireworks Mania update for 29 August 2022

v2022.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9404409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Removed 4th of July decorations
  • Added new feature where a backup of blueprints are saved on each save, so you can restore an older version in case you overwrites it. You find the backups in the blueprints folder by clicking the "Open Folder" button in the Blueprints UI in the Inventory. This is only working going forward, so you have to save at least one blueprint/quicksave with this version (v2022.8.1) to see the "Backups" folder in there. To restore, you simple copy the backup file you want back into the "Blueprints" folder and press the "Refresh" button in the Blueprint UI.

Bugs

No changes

Mod Tools

No changes

To follow along in the development of Fireworks Mania check out my YouTube channel

  • Enjoy :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/

Changed files in this update

Fireworks Mania Content Depot 1079261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link