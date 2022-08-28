UPDATE 1.0.4

1.0.4
- Fixed another issue for pacifist achievement (Gherkin destroying the bots outside bunker)
- Fixed food disappearing from inventory between Chapter 2 & 3.
- Fixed potential softlock when dying into holes.
- Fixed: Graff doesn't react to Brok breaking the bedroom door when he's inside.
- Fixed mines shadow not displaying at proper height.
- Fixed some spelling errors in English.
- Fixed ad for Trasher Hunter saying 5 Unis instead of 10.
- Fixed a bug allowing to skip pushing the plank to access the pyramid door.
- Fixed hotspot left for Graff after punching bag gets recovered.
- More crash situations fixed.
- Improved Polish, Simplified Chinese, Italian translations.
- Added 12 fanarts.
(Rvs 16609)
Changed files in this update