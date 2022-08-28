 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 28 August 2022

UPDATE 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.4

  • Fixed another issue for pacifist achievement (Gherkin destroying the bots outside bunker)
  • Fixed food disappearing from inventory between Chapter 2 & 3.
  • Fixed potential softlock when dying into holes.
  • Fixed: Graff doesn't react to Brok breaking the bedroom door when he's inside.
  • Fixed mines shadow not displaying at proper height.
  • Fixed some spelling errors in English.
  • Fixed ad for Trasher Hunter saying 5 Unis instead of 10.
  • Fixed a bug allowing to skip pushing the plank to access the pyramid door.
  • Fixed hotspot left for Graff after punching bag gets recovered.
  • More crash situations fixed.
  • Improved Polish, Simplified Chinese, Italian translations.
  • Added 12 fanarts.
    (Rvs 16609)

