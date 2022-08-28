Hotfixes out For AMS2 V1.4.1

A new hotfix just went live for AMS2 with build 2133 (no change in version number as exe remained the same).

Changelog for hotfixes since V1.4.1 release:

Spa-Francorchamps 2022: Fixed Bus Stop wall physics, various fixes to road and curbs, added updated curb extensions,, added tire stacks; LOD tweaks & minor optimization;

Fixed F-USA Gen3 crashing to desktop when loading short oval configuration

Corrected peak performance engine output figures for GT1 cars

F-USA Gen2: Fixed Lola T98 Short Oval LOD D, Revised pivot position in all LODs

F-USA Gen1-3: Variou correction accross all oval variants; Added minor amount of default positive camber for left side tires; Fixed Lola, Swift front wing & undertray CoP: Fixed Lola & Swift FFB discrepancies

F-Ultimate Gen 1: Fixed suspension animation causing wheels to sink through the ground

Tire tread adjustments for Opala Old Stock, Sprint Race, F-3, F-Trainer, Vintages Gen1&2, Mini Classic B, F-Vee, Uno and Fusca tires

General wet tire developmnt & fixed treaded / road & semislick tires being too slippery on a wet track

FFB: Minor increase of pneumatic trail for all cars & reduced parking force

Added missing wet compounds for Opala 86, Omega 99, GT Open class & F-Ultimate Gen2

F-Ultimate Gen2: Revised undertray aero

GT3 & GTE: Improved engine cooling very slightly

Fixed Mini Cooper 65 Classic B & Stock Omega defaulting to wrong tires

Karts: Further adjustments to brake heating rate

AI calibration pass for Old Stock, Vintage TC1, F-Trainer, Cat Academy, karts (all classes)

Minor adjustments to AI behavior in ovals

There are known issues with F-Retro handling (both gens), performance issues in some cars with AMDM, wet weather tires & wet AI performance calibration, as well as general AI struggling in ovals & with the faster karts - we are pushing to get these rectified in the coming days.