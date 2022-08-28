0.802 EA-Update

Version 0.802 with some minor changes and fixes!
Fixes:
- Fixed a few collision issues in the new map The NeighborHood.
- You can no longer stand on top of trees in the map The Neighborhood, acting like being in a treehouse.
Changes:
- Enlarged the new map The Neighborhood to accomodate the added Storage Room.
Added:
- Added The Storage Room to the map The Neighborhood! ATM:s, the Ammo Vending Machine and the First Aid Vending Machine are now placed in there.
See you in Zedfest Universe!
