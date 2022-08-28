 Skip to content

Zedfest update for 28 August 2022

0.802 EA-Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.802 with some minor changes and fixes!

Fixes:

  • Fixed a few collision issues in the new map The NeighborHood.
  • You can no longer stand on top of trees in the map The Neighborhood, acting like being in a treehouse.

Changes:

  • Enlarged the new map The Neighborhood to accomodate the added Storage Room.

Added:

  • Added The Storage Room to the map The Neighborhood! ATM:s, the Ammo Vending Machine and the First Aid Vending Machine are now placed in there.

See you in Zedfest Universe!

