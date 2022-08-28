Hotfix 1.1

New Debuffs:

33% Chance for Traps to Heal Enemies

Every Weapon Switch is Damage

Can't Swap Weapons While Enemies Alive (Suggested by 6Enson9 (Шпек), Thank for amazing idea!)

New Buff:

25% Chance To Heal With Melee Attack

Changes:

Double and Four guns perks works with Fists

Longer pistol reload

Grenade Gun can explode bombs

Less HP reduce overtime nerfed (from 50% to 30%)

Less damage from traps to enemies (from 5 to 3)

Fixes:

Tutorial level bounds

Tutorial level reboot button

What's Next?

Next big update will feature some new rooms, new enemy type and reworked arena and endless mode.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

After Arena and Endless mode update I would reset this 2 leadeboards. No worries about current leaderboards, you still will be able to view it in the game.