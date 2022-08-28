 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Force Reboot update for 28 August 2022

Hotfix 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9404188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Debuffs:

  • 33% Chance for Traps to Heal Enemies
  • Every Weapon Switch is Damage
  • Can't Swap Weapons While Enemies Alive (Suggested by 6Enson9 (Шпек), Thank for amazing idea!)

New Buff:

  • 25% Chance To Heal With Melee Attack

Changes:

  • Double and Four guns perks works with Fists
  • Longer pistol reload
  • Grenade Gun can explode bombs
  • Less HP reduce overtime nerfed (from 50% to 30%)
  • Less damage from traps to enemies (from 5 to 3)

Fixes:

  • Tutorial level bounds
  • Tutorial level reboot button

What's Next?
Next big update will feature some new rooms, new enemy type and reworked arena and endless mode.

IMPORTANT NOTE:
After Arena and Endless mode update I would reset this 2 leadeboards. No worries about current leaderboards, you still will be able to view it in the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1766011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link