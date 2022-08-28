Hotfix 1.1

New Debuffs:
- 33% Chance for Traps to Heal Enemies
- Every Weapon Switch is Damage
- Can't Swap Weapons While Enemies Alive (Suggested by 6Enson9 (Шпек), Thank for amazing idea!)
New Buff:
- 25% Chance To Heal With Melee Attack
Changes:
- Double and Four guns perks works with Fists
- Longer pistol reload
- Grenade Gun can explode bombs
- Less HP reduce overtime nerfed (from 50% to 30%)
- Less damage from traps to enemies (from 5 to 3)
Fixes:
- Tutorial level bounds
- Tutorial level reboot button
What's Next?
Next big update will feature some new rooms, new enemy type and reworked arena and endless mode.
IMPORTANT NOTE:
After Arena and Endless mode update I would reset this 2 leadeboards. No worries about current leaderboards, you still will be able to view it in the game.
