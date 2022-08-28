Hello!

We have released a new update which is now live. This update focused mostly on fixing many bugs that have been reported recently. A new item has also been introduced.

Full changes:

-Added new item: "Upgrade Kit". Increases a weapon's maximum durability

-New achievement added for upgrading an item

-Upgraded weapons have a star symbol on their inventory slot

-Fixed a bug where dropping repair kits caused them to disappear

-Fixed the Obituary screen bug where results were not saving

-Fixed a bug causing cameras to see you through walls

-Fixed a bug causing partygoers to frequently push you ot of the boundaries of the map

-Fixed a bug causing only the host to get items from chests in multiplayer

-Fixed a bug causing only the host to get loot drops from slain entities in multiplayer

-Fixed a bug that caused the hammerman to have a crawling animation on positive levels (should only be on negative)

-Fixed a bug where the water may not show on the boundaries of sewer levels

-Fixed some items missing inventory descriptions including bread, repair kit

-Fixed a bug where the player's reaction to killing an entity still plays even if disabled in the settings

-Fixed a bug where dubious liquid dropped would turn to antivenom

-Various other miscellaneous/smaller bug fixes (typos, GFX glitches, etc)

As usual, there will be another update next week. Next week's update will add an additional level and entitie(s) as well as the usual various fixes, tweaks, etc.

Cheers!