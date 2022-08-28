- Fixed a bug causing some menus to not show
- Fixed a bug with buggy storage not working properly
- Fixed a bug with buggy mechanic items not saving properly
- Fixed fridge not working properly
ENDGAME: Survival update for 28 August 2022
Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
