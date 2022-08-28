 Skip to content

ENDGAME: Survival update for 28 August 2022

Small Update

28 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug causing some menus to not show
  • Fixed a bug with buggy storage not working properly
  • Fixed a bug with buggy mechanic items not saving properly
  • Fixed fridge not working properly

Depot 1898421
