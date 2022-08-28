Balance Update Hotfix 2

Version 25.0

New Stuff:

Added unstable mana

Added Dark Lady's Potion

Added Matchbook (for Tote)

Changes:

Items can only be used with the forge one time

Only standard chests can spawn as mimics

Spiked helmet common -> uncommon. Spikes per turn 4 -> 3

Gardeners helmet -> does 5 damage

Hourglass 200% -> 150% bonus damage and only removes damage for this combat

Red Hoodie - Rare -> Legendary

Knight armor - uncommon -> common

Chainmail -> rare -> uncommon

Bramble - self poison 10 -> 3

Fishing Hook - energy 1 -> 0

Fuel Pellet can be played over other items

Flower Cleaver - takes 1 energy to summon

Club - 2 -> 3 weak

Grandmaster summons 2 fire geckos and does +2 damage per attack

King 700 -> 750 damage -now summons more frequently and summons hare defenders

Turtle damage decreased by 3 points - block decreased

Hare defender +5 block +5 health

Added honey guide to the cobra bat encounter

Snakes and Cobras now spawn with hare defenders

Ultra Knight spawns now don't attack on their first turn

Queen bee +2 damage on attack

Rude Rooster +1 damage

Badger Boss now does rage after summoning

Hawk Knight does fewer curses and does -8 damage per attack

Rabbits now attack on their "block" turn

Hermit Crabs +6 hp -4 block on their first turn

Bearded dragons now spawn with small ratwolfs

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where bosses could sometimes appear on non-boss floors

Fixed the Ring of Dreams so the effect stacks

Fixed a glitch with backpack space colors after on-create effects

Fixed some weirdness with costs of items being changed

Fixed items that would incorrectly show the "modified" animation

Fixed text on the Shady Trader

Carvings from chests now fly to the top of the screen

Fixed a bug where you could open chests while the options screen was open

Adjusted stat tracking so we record the change in the player's health throughout the battle -instead of the total damage dealt