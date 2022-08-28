Update 1.1.6D: Added Panzer IV E, many improvements and progress with Stalingrad

Here's the changelogs since last update:

•Added Panzer IV E.

•Improved player collisions with environment.

•It's now possible to use bandages with the shortcut key from within a vehicle.

•Added dog tags in Kos.

•Changes in explosive damages.

•Added some new props for Map Editor.

•Added Japanese language.

•Many other smaller fixes and changes.

Stalingrad DLC Testers:

•Katyusha now can respond to radio artillery requests.

Small fixes in Stalinkas.

•Added Univermag (destruction still to be made)

•New soviet MG gear kit and new soviet headgears variations.

•Many new soviet headgears and clothings.

•Performance improvements in Stalingrad Mission 1.

•More work on Stalingrad Map in general.

•Stalingrad now has 8 missions.

About the DLC, we still plan to release it on the Week 1 or 2 of September. Unfortunatly we don't have a precise date yet.

Thank you all,

Marco.