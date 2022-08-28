Share · View all patches · Build 9404132 · Last edited 28 August 2022 – 16:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

0.84 is now live:

0.83 -> 0.84

Added first set of buildings for the lower tier 3x3 residentials.

Two new parks (3x4 and 2x3) added.

New stairs type park added.

Park effects changed. All parks now cost the same (depending on size) and produce the same output. That way the different park types become more of a design choice, rather than having different effects that the player might want to balance or maximize.

Difficulty info added into file info when loading.

Made changes to atmosphere material so that travelling through it causes less distortion.

Fixed bug where special road pieces couldn't be rotated

Fixed side block decoration placement bug.

Fixed rounded round not working next to other rounded roads (on the rounded blocks)

As mentioned in prior devlogs, a couple of new parks have been added in.

These are odd sized parks (width and length different) that work well, for example, at the end of roads as a sort of center point.

I discovered a minor issue with one of the special road pieces when wrapping roads around rounded blocks. This has now been fixed.

I've started adding in 3x3 residential buildings. The first tier, first density 3x3 residential set can now be added to your city:

Also previously mentioned, there's now a type of half height decoration block that can be built on.