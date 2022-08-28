Patch Notes ea v0.4.3

EA Release - 0.4.3 Notes
Developer Notes
I have added entries for expert and master trainer location. Not all lower level trainers will have the information, however.
Between these entries and the regional maps, you should be able to find trainers fairly easily.
Resting during combat vs. resting via waiting for an hour has been tweaked. Waiting for an hour outside of combat restores endurance to
max. Combat resting will restore 10% of your endurance max score. Trainers now properly check to see if you can learn the skill in question,
whether or not you have already learned the skill in question, and if your skill level is high enough for the next rank (when training expert
and master levels). An appropriate message is displayed if you fail to meet these requirements.
Next update, I will make sure potions and spells that restore endurance
are on par with these changes. Also, I will be working on the melee ability damage formulas
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
-
New - Entries for Expert and Master trainers have been added
-
Fixed - Resting during combat restores 10% of maximum endurance as it was meant to be.
-
Fixed - A few skills were not removing the previous ranked version from your list - this has been fixed
-
Informational - Waiting an hour restores endurance completely
-
Informational - Proper checks for class, already know skill, appropriate level when training have been added to all skill trainers
Changed files in this update