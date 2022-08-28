Patch Notes ea v0.4.3

EA Release - 0.4.3 Notes

Developer Notes

I have added entries for expert and master trainer location. Not all lower level trainers will have the information, however.

Between these entries and the regional maps, you should be able to find trainers fairly easily.

Resting during combat vs. resting via waiting for an hour has been tweaked. Waiting for an hour outside of combat restores endurance to

max. Combat resting will restore 10% of your endurance max score. Trainers now properly check to see if you can learn the skill in question,

whether or not you have already learned the skill in question, and if your skill level is high enough for the next rank (when training expert

and master levels). An appropriate message is displayed if you fail to meet these requirements.

Next update, I will make sure potions and spells that restore endurance

are on par with these changes. Also, I will be working on the melee ability damage formulas

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***