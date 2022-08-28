 Skip to content

Among the Skies update for 28 August 2022

Among the Skies v1.1

Build 9404113

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New in this update is;

Reworked enemy system. Enemies will now appear as "fleets" on the map that can be intercepted, rather than always being in one area or another.

Removed invisible walls. Areas are no longer contained by invisible walls. AI's now have a much larger grid to move around in, without compromising performance. New grid is the size of 3x3 large areas.

Updated resources. Resource rewards for defeating enemies have been significantly increased. Particularly in the early game. This creates more of a sandbox feel. This will change in future updates, however I feel it's more fitting for now.

