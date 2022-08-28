Rock Beyond Update - Version 1.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9404101 · Last edited 28 August 2022 – 17:09:29 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new Rock Love Update!

This update comes with a new map, some visual changes, and a new rock!

Here is the list of changes in this new update:

New Map/Scene, enjoy the nice view of Earth as you sit on top of the Moon!

Brand New Rock! Moon Rock!

Improved/Updated some of the Lighting and Visuals.

New Achievement: Rock Beyond!

Romanian Translations added.

Optimizations for "Rock Love" with Baby Rocks.

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!