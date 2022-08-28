Rock Beyond Update - Version 1.10.0

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new Rock Love Update!
This update comes with a new map, some visual changes, and a new rock!
Here is the list of changes in this new update:
New Map/Scene, enjoy the nice view of Earth as you sit on top of the Moon!
Brand New Rock! Moon Rock!
Improved/Updated some of the Lighting and Visuals.
New Achievement: Rock Beyond!
Romanian Translations added.
Optimizations for "Rock Love" with Baby Rocks.
Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!
Changed depots in beta branch