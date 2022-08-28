 Skip to content

Rock Life: The Rock Simulator update for 28 August 2022

Rock Beyond Update - Version 1.10.0

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new Rock Love Update!

This update comes with a new map, some visual changes, and a new rock!

Here is the list of changes in this new update:

  • New Map/Scene, enjoy the nice view of Earth as you sit on top of the Moon!

  • Brand New Rock! Moon Rock!

  • Improved/Updated some of the Lighting and Visuals.

  • New Achievement: Rock Beyond!

  • Romanian Translations added.

  • Optimizations for "Rock Love" with Baby Rocks.

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!

