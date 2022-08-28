DDE Patch 1.2

This patch addresses some of the issues with the Encore update and upgrades the main menu (I seem to not be able to leave the menu alone lol)
Added 'Chapter Select' Menu Panel
Added 'Chapter X: Revolution' to the Chapter Select panel
Fixed bug in C1 Encore, the player now collects the correct amount of keys
Changed C2 Encore, the dancers can now chase you wherever you are on the map
Started work on Revolution DLC
I will rework C3 Encore and continue to tweak C1 and C2 Encore in future updates.
One last thing: The revolution DLC is going to be free when it releases, so stay tuned for that in the coming months.
Have fun!
Spacepiano :D
