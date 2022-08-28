DDE Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9404060 · Last edited 28 August 2022 – 15:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This patch addresses some of the issues with the Encore update and upgrades the main menu (I seem to not be able to leave the menu alone lol)

Added 'Chapter Select' Menu Panel

Added 'Chapter X: Revolution' to the Chapter Select panel

Fixed bug in C1 Encore, the player now collects the correct amount of keys

Changed C2 Encore, the dancers can now chase you wherever you are on the map

Started work on Revolution DLC

I will rework C3 Encore and continue to tweak C1 and C2 Encore in future updates.

One last thing: The revolution DLC is going to be free when it releases, so stay tuned for that in the coming months.

Have fun!

Spacepiano :D