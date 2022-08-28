- Reset the position of the skulls when the level is reset.
- Change the appearance of the skulls.
- Fix a bug where the achievements "Oof" and "Eternal gratitude" didn't unlock.
- Fix a bug where the respawn was done at the wrong checkpoint in very specific cases.
- Fix a graphic bug that made the game blurry on Linux.
White Mirror update for 28 August 2022
Version 1.11.9 Fixes
