White Mirror update for 28 August 2022

Version 1.11.9 Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9403989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reset the position of the skulls when the level is reset.
  • Change the appearance of the skulls.
  • Fix a bug where the achievements "Oof" and "Eternal gratitude" didn't unlock.
  • Fix a bug where the respawn was done at the wrong checkpoint in very specific cases.
  • Fix a graphic bug that made the game blurry on Linux.

