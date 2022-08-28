Vsync issue resolved (super-high fps)

The Vsync issue is now probably resolved. This has been an issue for over 2 years now. At the time I stopped working on it since I was working on the project by myself. And I was already stuck on that issue for 1.5 months. So, instead of fixing it for those few computers in which it became an issue I decided to pick it up again and fix it later. That later is now.

What was the issue?

Some PC players who played CSGO and similar games override Nvidia settings for performance reasons. This includes disabling Vsync or the 'wait on new frame' part of it.

But that very same setting causes an issue in Unity which caused our units and weapons to move and fire faster when FPS was high, and slower when FPS was low. Especially in multiplayer this was unwanted behavior.

For that reason we could not lock vsync ingame, because nvidia overrode it if set to do so. The downside of that was that those with graphics cards or laptops sensitive to high fps had their hardware being strained more than usual. Fans spinning rapidly, stuff like that.

How was it resolved?

Honestly, I don't know. I could not reproduce the issue today using the same methods I've done so in the past. Which means that either unity changed something in an update, nvidia changed something with their drivers, or we accidentally fixed it with code somehow.

In either case, because this no longer seems to be an issue the new programmer, Algor, was able to lock the vsync properly and it now no longer gets overridden.

Additionally

In addition to these 'performance fixes', Atrixsanna also managed to do some programming wizardy and better cleanup of memory. Because of this the game now runs better in lategame as well, so big thanks to him for that!