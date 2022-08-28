 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Clumsy Flight update for 28 August 2022

Small bugfix 0.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9403936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game features now a fixed screen aspect ratio (16:9).
  • Win screen main menu button works properly now.
  • Win screen time survived gets displayed correctly now.
  • Having more than 3 weapons doesn't crash the upgrade menu anymore.
  • Sniper and shield upgrade have correct english now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link