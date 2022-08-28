- Game features now a fixed screen aspect ratio (16:9).
- Win screen main menu button works properly now.
- Win screen time survived gets displayed correctly now.
- Having more than 3 weapons doesn't crash the upgrade menu anymore.
- Sniper and shield upgrade have correct english now.
A Clumsy Flight update for 28 August 2022
Small bugfix 0.0.3
