Relics and Armaments Resources and Bugfixes

Hi folks,

Relics and Armaments DLC is releasing really soon, and this patch contains all the resources necessary to use it, along with the latest bug fixes, optimizations and under the hood improvements.

Below you can find the store page of Relics and Armaments and wishlist it to be notified when it releases.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1999950/Erannorth_Chronicles__Relics_and_Armaments/

Patch Notes - 28/08 # 1.042.0

Bugfixes

'PP' card effect wasn't triggering correctly ie. in Ritual of Enlightenment.

'Knighthood Ceremony' perk wasn't properly granting the Knight type. (Fix will apply on characters who haven't yet got this perk.)

Negative 'PayAllyLife' wasn't rendering as card text leaving certain morph effect details with an empty explanation text ie. Evolution.

Attacking using the auto attack button of an ally was skipping their attack sfx.

Dropping self cards on the PC was skipping their activation sfx.

Fixed various card and perk related typos.

Fixed an issue with OfType effects partially triggering within TempState blocks

Misc Changes

Attribute >= conditionals will display in a green text if their check is passed. Additionally their detail text will display an x or a checkmark depending the check result.

Homunculus got a slight buff and a few extra perks to increase his builds variety.

Adding cards with StockPile the Drawpile will now cause the Drawpile to Shuffle.

Added the required resources for Relics and Armaments DLC.

Modding Additions