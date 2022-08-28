Version: 0.8.21
Bug fix / Bug: Splash area not shown properly on damage preview of some skills (Cleve, Earth wall, Flame wave ...)
Bug fix / Bug: Dead ally gets thrown weapon after battle is over.
Bug fix / Bug: Resisted message is shown twice.
Game Mechanic / Now ice magics put out fire.
Balancing / Allies now teleported back to the start positions when fighting with neutral parties.
Balancing / Now Amphibian units have +35 Lightning Protection and Taves have +35 Cold Protection.
Balancing / Now tolbok has Dragon category. (+35 Fire Prot)
Balancing / Now bosses have more bonus HP corresponds to level of the dungeon.
Balancing / Splash range after upgrading fire ball is decreased.
Balancing / Now Ice magics freeze enemies only on water or water puddle. (Except some magics like frost nova, ice prison etc)
Balancing / Ice prison gives Frostbite not Frozen.
Balancing / Frost nova's splash range is decreased.
Balancing / Fire ball and Spirit blast's ranges are decreased by 1
Balancing / Now you can see more high level magic on dungeon.
Balancing / Average of level of monsters is increased for each dungeon level.
