Foundations 2.0

Legates,

After a tumultuous month, and nearly all of last week spent constructing IKEA furniture, I am finally back in action with the much anticipated Foundations major update!

As the name of this update suggests, the primary focus is paving the road for future additions. Now, the in-game Legion is modular, expandable, and more interactive. To do this, much of the underlying organization was modified. In the coming major updates, this will simplify the coding task, so I can focus on crafting high quality content.

In addition, this update adds new Formation control options. Before, only the position of troops in a Century could be adjusted with Marching and Battle mode. Now, higher level control over Century positions in the overall Formation is possible with layouts. This was also made fully expandable, so new Formation layouts and modes can be added with ease.

Speaking of new Formation modes, Testudo has also been introduced in this update. Although it may not be entirely useful just yet, further down the road, archers will make it a life-saving necessity…

In the coming month, I plan on introducing some additional improvements and new features to the experience. This will lead into the Auxiliaries major update, which I may combine with elements of another part of the Roadmap. If/when this happens, a new edition of the Roadmap will be published. For now, things are on course with the original plan.

I am looking forward to this Fall and Winter. Thank you all for your patience and support!

Update Log:

Added support for more Formation modes

Added support for Formation layouts

Added Testudo mode (in addition to Marching and Battle)

Added new Testudo mode shield animations for units in rear ranks

Added 1 column and 2 column Marching layouts

Added 3 row (the original layout), 2 row, wide, and stagger Battle layouts

Added new “Foundations” music track

Added ability to mouse-over and see unit info in the Legion menu

Added ability to click on units in Legion menu to upgrade and promote

Added ability to transfer units via the Legion menu

Added new unit icon colors in Legion menu, default is Soldier and Officer, orange is Guard, red is Worker

Added individual Call to Arms toggles to each Century in Legion menu

Added Soldier and Guard/Worker sliders to each Century in Legion menu

Added support for new unit types in future updates

Added support for generic groups (includes officers, positions, modes, etc), which could apply to the Britons in future updates

Added Hold Pila toggle (H)

Changed Tesserarius and Optio to be counted as Officers, can no longer guard or work

Updated the Help menu with proof-read text

Moved Recruit button to the Legion menu

Moved Call to Arms/Disband button to the Legion menu

Moved “Cancel All” buttons to the Legion menu

Removed the Manage menu, everything is controlled via the Legion menu now

Removed the Unassigned job

For quick reference, here is the Roadmap. Warlord Britannia is now heading towards the Auxiliaries update!