 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boney's Research On Humans ! update for 28 August 2022

Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9403790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone I worked on a couple of things

  • Made the third level more manageable by making the human standing guard on the locked house move around
  • On the 4th level introduce the box opening mechanic in the first room

Changed files in this update

Depot 1610891
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610892
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link