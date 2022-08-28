Relics Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9403784 · Last edited 28 August 2022 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

With this update, Relics have been added to Space Crusaders. Relics can be collected from enemies, and can be equipped before your next battle!

Relics have random modifiers and rarity, rarer Relics will have more powerful effects! Combine Relics, Upgrades and your favorite items to create insanely powerful synergies!

Along with Relics, this update fixes and adds some minor things, mostly QOL.

Happy Crusading!

Additions:

New chest type with a new game mechanic!! Secrets await ;)

Added Resolution Setting

Fixes:

Fixed being unable to click the Return button in the Inventory Menu with a mouse

Fixed some old incorrect UI masks

Fixed transparent squares on text

Changes: