Relics Update

With this update, Relics have been added to Space Crusaders. Relics can be collected from enemies, and can be equipped before your next battle!
Relics have random modifiers and rarity, rarer Relics will have more powerful effects! Combine Relics, Upgrades and your favorite items to create insanely powerful synergies!
Along with Relics, this update fixes and adds some minor things, mostly QOL.
Happy Crusading!
Additions:
- New chest type with a new game mechanic!! Secrets await ;)
- Added Resolution Setting
Fixes:
- Fixed being unable to click the Return button in the Inventory Menu with a mouse
- Fixed some old incorrect UI masks
- Fixed transparent squares on text
Changes:
- Pendant of Zerith
- Increased flame size by 50%
- Increased radius by 1
- Adjusted tile color of The Castle to contrast better
- Made chest drops smaller in size & adjusted their collider
- Adjusted chest sprite shadow
- Adjusted Loot music volume
- Lowered some UI sound volume
- Adjusted some UI colors
- Shield Skeleton
- HP 11 -> 25
- Eye Bat
- HP 52 -> 40
- Reduced main menu music volume
Changed files in this update