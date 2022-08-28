The Big Bamboo Switcheroo™

Moved the Bamboo Stick from the past to the future (because as folks on the Discord pointed out, it kinda SHOULD have worked as a substitute for the Twig).
Now let's just hope the whole time-space continuum doesn't go bonkers from this one hotfix 🚀
