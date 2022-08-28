 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack update for 28 August 2022

The Big Bamboo Switcheroo™

Share · View all patches · Build 9403782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Moved the Bamboo Stick from the past to the future (because as folks on the Discord pointed out, it kinda SHOULD have worked as a substitute for the Twig).

Now let's just hope the whole time-space continuum doesn't go bonkers from this one hotfix 🚀

Changed files in this update

Depot 1131672
  • Loading history…
Depot 1131673
  • Loading history…
Depot 1131674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link