Rally update for 28 August 2022

Minor Patch V.516

-Looks like in the last patch I made the infinite army infinitely easy...sorry about that. Starting from infinite army lvl 10, damage will now correctly scale exponentially.
-Fixed a bug where if your deck had more than 20 cards, cards with replace effects would not work properly and duplicate the latest card added to your deck.
-Added a small UI indicator to the "arm" faction ability to show the potential damage benefit

