-Looks like in the last patch I made the infinite army infinitely easy...sorry about that. Starting from infinite army lvl 10, damage will now correctly scale exponentially.
-Fixed a bug where if your deck had more than 20 cards, cards with replace effects would not work properly and duplicate the latest card added to your deck.
-Added a small UI indicator to the "arm" faction ability to show the potential damage benefit
Rally update for 28 August 2022
Minor Patch V.516
-Looks like in the last patch I made the infinite army infinitely easy...sorry about that. Starting from infinite army lvl 10, damage will now correctly scale exponentially.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update