 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Star Shooter 16 update for 28 August 2022

Updates for August 28, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9403742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Been working on making the game feel better.
-Buttons and UI rumble, cause screen shake and flash a bit.
-Controller rumbles on some more interactions.

Will continue working on making the game juicier and better feeling.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1454361
  • Loading history…
Depot 1454362
  • Loading history…
Depot 1454363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link