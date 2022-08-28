 Skip to content

PongPong Girl update for 28 August 2022

Patch Notes Version 1.0.5

Thank you all so much for your help!

The gaming experience will be even better!

Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug where an error might occur when loading resources, resulting in the inability to enter the game normally.

