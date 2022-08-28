 Skip to content

三国英雄坛 update for 28 August 2022

Added entertainment mode - Survival | Elite | Growth

This version is basically close to the pattern of the mobile version.
Five entertainment modes are added, I hope players can like it.
The five entertainment modes are: Survival | Elite | Growth | Hero | Chaos

