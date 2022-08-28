Patch 19 - Grid Snapping and Ui Overhaul!

Assemble houses in a Snap with the new grid snapping feature found in the build settings!

You can toggle which axis as well as the increments to snap to.

This applies to moving objects in build mode both through dragging the object and using the locator.

Keyboard shortcut X will toggle it on and off.

(This feature currently only works with the square grid)

A Huge Thanks to Jector (One of our amazing community mods), who has sat down and hand sketched all the icons as well as created a new backgrounds for the Ui. This makes the game looks far more polished and brings us another step closer to full release!

We added a Gm - Server Menu which currently has controls to:

Lock the server (Stops players from joining)

Lock the players (Stop players from wondering around the map while they shouldn't)

As a last minute addition we also added a Custom Skeletal rig. This allows you to combine props to make animated humanoid monsters and creations! I'm very excited to see what you guys make with this!

I also threw in a T-pose Animation to make building these creatures easier.

We also tweaked and fixed the following:

Fixed a bug where moving objects while dragging the locator didn't re-bake the navigation mesh.

Character Creator Window now scales.

Custom Text & Custom rotation inputs added to the Prop Menu.

Maps renamed in the workshop or uploaded with incorrect naming formats now still load on download.

The Character creator additions has taken a little longer than expected but we are working on it!

The 3D dice mentioned in the last patch notes have indeed been worked on and we have a running prototype but it needs a little more polish before going in.

As always here's the discord link should you wish to get involved in the feature discussions, contests, give feedback and more: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!