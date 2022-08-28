1.8.9.5(6) Official and Beta Update

This update opens the beta version, the official version version number is 1.8.9.5, the beta version is 1.8.9.6, the official version does not have the function of the creative workshop

Users who want to join the beta version can go to the steam library, click the gear settings - properties - beta version, select test version, do not need to enter the access code, you will be prompted to update after exiting the program





Changelog

Fixed the dock flickering problem when watching videos in full screen in the previous version

Fixed the dock window preview of all previous versions. If the mouse accidentally touches the icon on other docks before the mouse enters the window preview, the window preview disappears when it is too late to operate.

Corrected Russian translation, thanks to netizen @mindryder

Corrected Thai translation, thanks to netizen @2RDLive

Corrected English translation, thanks to netizen @thon

The following features are only available in beta version

The creative workshop adds the function of applying a single independent icon directly to the dock after subscription. There will be an edit button in the details interface. After clicking, the icon that can be applied to the dock will be displayed.





At present, this version of the creative workshop does not support the quick and convenient application to the dock theme or skin after subscription. The main thing is to think about how to design it, and no upload function has been added. These functions will be added in subsequent versions.