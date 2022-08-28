Todays update is just for internal testing and the changes are not yet available for public access.
This update is for testing on different rigs with the steam version, so nothing to see yet ;)
Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 28 August 2022
Small Update for preparation of future content
Todays update is just for internal testing and the changes are not yet available for public access.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update