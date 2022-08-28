 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Armoured Commander II update for 28 August 2022

Update 1.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9403646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.7 Changelog

ADD: New units from YARD and cjprince - a collection of additions from two prolific modders, adding new units and minor changes to some existing units
FIX: Keyboard command not working in Crew Aswsignment menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1292021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link