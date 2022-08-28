- fixed that empty hint box appeared on the screen in multyplayer when players are far from each other or returning from portal
- fixed bug when part of client player damage could be taken from host player
- fixed that if client died and the host left the game without revining then if client tried to play the game he remained dead when starting new game untill restarting the whole game
- fixed that if host dies and the client left the game without reviving the host remained dead forever
- fixed that quality settings applied twice
- fixed if one of the players died in portal 6 in the trap room with exit portal in it when the other is outside it then there was no way to complete the level
- fixed that revival didn't cancel when player released the button
- rewrote revival and now player will have 2 sec of invulnerability after revival
- fixed network problem with ragdoll when dead in multiplayer
- added players names to the pause menu in multiplayer when in the main hall (not in portals)
- added cutscene to the Cemetry secret
- improved start loading time of the game
Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 28 August 2022
v 1.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
