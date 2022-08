Share · View all patches · Build 9403464 · Last edited 28 August 2022 – 12:26:03 UTC by Wendy

LIVE! Experimental GPU Switching and Massively reduced client size!

The latest update '0.4' introduces an exciting new feature called 'GPU Select', which enables you to select the correct GPU for the benchmark. We have also reduced the package size by 60%!

In addition, there will be a minor bugfix update coming pretty soon!

Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback!