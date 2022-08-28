Sounds of war in the desert, the ravens flying around, a huge statue to Ares has been erected and new tents with tanners are producing the best leather Eo has seen. The ravens will not be enslaved again.
Eo update for 28 August 2022
Wings of War 2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
