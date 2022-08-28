Public Test Realm Update 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here are the latest additions to the Public Test Realm!

The Tylosaurus now has a new 3D model, animations, and 10 skin texture variants.

The Elasmosaurus now has a new 3D model, animations, and 6 skin texture variants.

The Ophthalmosaurus now has a new 3D model, animations, and 6 skin texture variants.

Controls :

🔹Made some further refinements and finishing touches to the new WASD movement controls.

🔹Turning your creature is now faster for all species. There are three different speeds, one for more nimble creatures, one for bulkier creatures, and one for the Titanoboa.

Sunstones :

🔹Sunstone formations are now on all maps.

🔹Lighting has been enabled on the remaining sunstones.

Species :

🔹Tyrannosaurus Rex, Spinosaurus, and Triceratops now have slower movement speed.

🔹The Tylosaurus is now 52 feet long.

🔹The Elasmosaurus is now 46 feet long.

🔹The Ophthalmosaurus is now 20 feet long.

Survival :

🔹In preparation for a future new feature "Metabolism"... I doubled the time it takes for you to start starving, so it will take 8 hours for an elder to start starving, 4 hours for an adult, 2 hours for a sub adult, 1 hour for a juvenile, and 30 minutes for a hatchling. The time it takes to dehydrate is half of that time because its effects are felt much faster than starvation. You may starve faster due to your activity level.

🔹Creatures now get a little thirstier and hungrier while sitting or sleeping. At a rate of 75% of the base hunger and thirst rate, up from 50%.

🔹Younger creatures restore more hydration per bite of food because its usually harder for them to get to a water source and they should be able to pull enough moisture out of their food.

🔹Dehydration now causes you to lose health twice as fast as it did previously because it should be harder to dehydrate now except in the case of poor planning on getting to a water source periodically.

Mechanics :

🔹You can now smell while sitting or sleeping.

Improvements :

🔹The game can now handle 256 different ground textures on a single terrain up from 32 different textures. This is going to enable a lot more variety when building a world with multiple biomes.

🔹Adjusted the appearance of underwater rendering.

🔹Nightvision should look a little better now.

Fixes :

🔹Worldmaps are now working properly. Access the word map by pressing the tab key while playing a creature.

🔹Fixed an issue where some aquatic creatures couldn't breath very easily at the water's surface.

🔹Improved the Titanoboa's movement to not look like its going under the terrain as much, that was due to its Spine Animator component needing some adjustments.

🔹Fixed an issue where creatures that spawned into the game swimming were sometimes spawning under the terrain.