Update, Version 20220828

Added generic item templates for hats, daggers, and pickaxes. (They can all have prefixes.)

Added some new icons for those items.

Pickaxes also always improve mining skills a bit.

Added hats to the drop lists of the business people in Liu, shade creatures, zombies, random girls in Liu, the infected in the quarantined neighborhood, the possessed, crazed survivors, the homeless, the vampiric researchers

Added daggers to the drop lists of the business people in Liu, shade creatures, zombies, random girls in Liu, the infected in the quarantined neighborhood, Illuminati Mercenaries, the Police Force of Liu, the possessed, crazed survivors, the homeless

Added pickaxes to the drop lists of crazed workers, firefighters, shade creatures,

When Trump uses the "Never Give Up!" skill on a fallen team member during a battle, he now says a related line from one of his speeches. (Existing Trump from the previous version will need to be removed from the group and rejoin to get this effect.)

A bit of optimization on the end-battle result window. When a battle is concluded, enemy character graphics will now no longer be updated on every frame.

The graphics update for the player group members and the enemies are now in different phases during the battle. (It's good for profiling and we can now temporarily turn off the enemy graphics update if necessary.)

加入了这些物品的通用物品生成模板：帽子、匕首、十字镐。（均可带有前缀。）

对上述物品加入了一些新的图标。

十字镐有一个固有属性，会提升挖矿等级。

将帽子加入到了这些角色的物品掉落列表中：打工人，暗影生物，僵尸，疁城随机出现的女子，疁城被隔离的小区里的被感染者，被附体之人，发狂的幸存者，流浪汉，嗜血的研究员

将匕首加入到了这些角色的物品掉落列表中：打工人，暗影生物，僵尸，疁城随机出现的女子，疁城被隔离的小区里的被感染者，光照派雇佣兵，疁城的警方人员，被附体之人，发狂的幸存者，流浪汉

将十字镐加入到了这些角色的物品掉落列表中：发狂的工人，消防员，暗影生物

当川普在战斗中用【永不放弃！】复活一名队友的时候，他现在会说一句他演讲时说的话。（此前版本中已经加入队伍的川普需要移出队伍重新加入后，才能看到这个效果。）

对战斗结果界面略微优化。现在当战斗结束后，敌人角色的图像不会再每帧更新。

在战斗中对玩家一方的团队成员的图像刷新和对敌人角色的图像刷新现在会在不同的阶段进行。（有助于做性能分析，并且还能在必要时关掉敌人的角色图像刷新。）