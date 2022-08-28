Major update version for SPE:X

This is a minor update for SPE:X containing:
- Added more animations to make gameplay more fluid
- Improved gameplay and score matching
- Improved order feedback
- Fixed bugs and other issues found
- Improved gameplay
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is a minor update for SPE:X containing:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update