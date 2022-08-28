 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spe:X update for 28 August 2022

Major update version for SPE:X

Share · View all patches · Build 9403337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update for SPE:X containing:

  • Added more animations to make gameplay more fluid
  • Improved gameplay and score matching
  • Improved order feedback
  • Fixed bugs and other issues found
  • Improved gameplay

Changed files in this update

Depot 1919441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link