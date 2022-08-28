Update 22.08.28 changes:
- Added a card collection system with currently 180 unique cards of 4 different rarity levels. The events to unlock the system starts with an NPC in the store in Calterburry.
- There are three more traders for cards once the system is unlocked: In the castle library in Manastyr, in the herbalist store in Aldlyn, and in the north of Minsk Harbour.
[There is currently no reward for completing the collection.]
Bug fixes:
- Fixed the broken exit of the castle in Calterburry.
- You don't get the achievement Polygamy multiple times now, by entering the achievement screen.
- When you have more than 1 Royal Coat, the additional coats are removed automatically when you enter the achievement screen.
- The numbers of achievements was corrected from 19 to 20 in the message when you enter the achievement screen.
- If you didn't unlock the CG scene with Ryoko and Mirel playing in the water at Amaranthe before doing the new events with Ryoko in which her body changes, the event will be skipped when you go to the location for it, but it'll still be unlocked for the CG room.
- There was a bug which allowed you to marry Elly before the new events with her and Ryoko, which included Elly's new animated CG scene. The bug was fixed, and you can talk with Elly to play the events and unlock Ryoko's class change, even after her marriage.
- The MP cost of the skill "Debug Attack" was changed to 0 MP instead of 1 MP. This way, Elly can also use the skill now.
Changed files in this update