 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

First Date : Late To Date update for 28 August 2022

August 28 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9403321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Chinese subtitles are available.
  • Optimized the selection times on the options screen.
  • Improvements have been made for some computers that are giving errors.
  • Optimized memory usage

Changed files in this update

Depot 2080641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link