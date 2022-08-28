 Skip to content

Coronation update for 28 August 2022

Patch 0.24.16

Patch 0.24.16 · Build 9403252

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Villagers cannot be ransomed during a war.
  • Players can reward their fiefs to any existing player as they wish.
  • Ranged combatants scan for one random enemy instead of 4, when their initial target cannot be seen, to reduce lag.
  • Clear cache is available for all castles and siege camps.
  • Resource tab is the new default instead of the Tools tab for the trade window.

Fixes:

  • Friends unable to visit their friend's castles and siege camps.
  • Players able to shoot through walls.

