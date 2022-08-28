Patch 0.24.16

Changes:
- Villagers cannot be ransomed during a war.
- Players can reward their fiefs to any existing player as they wish.
- Ranged combatants scan for one random enemy instead of 4, when their initial target cannot be seen, to reduce lag.
- Clear cache is available for all castles and siege camps.
- Resource tab is the new default instead of the Tools tab for the trade window.
Fixes:
- Friends unable to visit their friend's castles and siege camps.
- Players able to shoot through walls.
