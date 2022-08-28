New Update 0.2!

Beta Release 0.2.0 (8/28/22)
- Mode removed: Battle Royale (Twitch)
- New leveling system.
- New Attack and HP upgrades effect characters on level up.
- Attack power based on attack stat.
- Enemies have randomized health and experience (within range).
- Bosses have randomized health and experience (within range).
- Characters can now be defeated.
- Coins now automatically collect themselves after a set amount of time, allowing chat to help you purchase a new egg should you run out of characters. Chat can use !coindrop to shower the streamer with coins.
- New instructions menu with basic setup directions (more coming soon).
- Chat messages now show up as character dialog boxes.
- Known bug: Chat boxes spawn at a random location and attach to the nearest character. If the nearest character already has a chat box, they will overlap temporarily until the first box expires.
- Fixed character: Dark Knight. (Missing sprite.)
- Fixed bug that displayed dialog box testing/debugging messages.
- Player card system updated with character attributes. UI refinements and character descriptions coming soon.
Changed files in this update