StreamSavers update for 28 August 2022

New Update 0.2!

StreamSavers update for 28 August 2022

New Update 0.2!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta Release 0.2.0 (8/28/22)

  • Mode removed: Battle Royale (Twitch)
  • New leveling system.
  • New Attack and HP upgrades effect characters on level up.
  • Attack power based on attack stat.
  • Enemies have randomized health and experience (within range).
  • Bosses have randomized health and experience (within range).
  • Characters can now be defeated.
  • Coins now automatically collect themselves after a set amount of time, allowing chat to help you purchase a new egg should you run out of characters. Chat can use !coindrop to shower the streamer with coins.
  • New instructions menu with basic setup directions (more coming soon).
  • Chat messages now show up as character dialog boxes.
  • Known bug: Chat boxes spawn at a random location and attach to the nearest character. If the nearest character already has a chat box, they will overlap temporarily until the first box expires.
  • Fixed character: Dark Knight. (Missing sprite.)
  • Fixed bug that displayed dialog box testing/debugging messages.
  • Player card system updated with character attributes. UI refinements and character descriptions coming soon.

