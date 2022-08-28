 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 28 August 2022

[Ver 1.0.08280] Update Info

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed the nature of the spider web put out by Arachne.
  • Request that Scorpion not dance too much.
  • Fixed some skills that were not as effective as they should have been.
  • Fixed some items being targeted for synthesis.
  • Fixed some spike from becoming too dense.
  • Increased EXP gained from some monsters.
  • Added a log to be displayed when returning home due to the effect of stone statues.
  • When destroying a wall by blowing it away, it will not be destroyed if the terrain is inaccessible.
  • Add some Exteriors.
  • Adjusted the rate of appearance of Monster Houses.
  • Adjusted the number of crystals generated in some dungeons.

