[Ver 1.0.08280] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed the nature of the spider web put out by Arachne.
- Request that Scorpion not dance too much.
- Fixed some skills that were not as effective as they should have been.
- Fixed some items being targeted for synthesis.
- Fixed some spike from becoming too dense.
- Increased EXP gained from some monsters.
- Added a log to be displayed when returning home due to the effect of stone statues.
- When destroying a wall by blowing it away, it will not be destroyed if the terrain is inaccessible.
- Add some Exteriors.
- Adjusted the rate of appearance of Monster Houses.
- Adjusted the number of crystals generated in some dungeons.
