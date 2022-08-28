Territory – Alpha 4.5 – AI Optimisations and Balancing

Optimisations
- AI Performance Optimisation - 2nd Pass
Changed
- Increased base build part repair costs (thanks to DeadSilent for the heads up 😉)
- Increased First Aid Kit use amount from 5 to 8. Increased craft and trader costs to compensate.
- Stone Axe and Pickaxe durability increased by 50 hits.
- Increased day length a bit and decreased night length a little bit
- Removed date from HUD and replaced with day count
- First Aid Kit mesh and icon updated
- Increased loot for hunter bodies and drop bags
Fixed
- Bow crosshair fixed and added back in. It should only be visible when drawing the bow. Let me know if there are any instances where the brighter bow crosshair does not hide automatically
- Fixed issue where if player had bow drawn when killed the bow drawn screen effects would persist on respawn
- Incorrect small loot boxes around military camps
- Military units not spawning (Thanks to Losossos for the heads up 😉)
- You can no longer swap weapons or use items with the quickslots while swimming
- You can no longer hold a new weapon/change weapons when swimming
Added
- Sound for when tools break
- Day count to HUD
