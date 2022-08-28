- Friendly ships approaching you will not pick a collision course anymore. This prevents accidental collisions in case of power or thruster failures.
- Ore nuggets you collect now have a slight size variation. This prevents some artificial stockpiling and jams at the bottlenecks of the ship (the excavator, MPU) and will make the bare-bay mining missions a bit more profitable.
- Fixed “the singer” crew quest not recording certain events and possibly granting an achievement at the wrong time.
- Mining companions are now more careful when grabbing rocks and will actively try to avoid your ship.
- Fixed excessive bloom on HAL 9000 HUD.
- NDCI autopilot collision warning overlay will now ignore the light ore chunks again.
- Pilots flying AT-K225 will not freak out inside inhabited caves anymore.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 28 August 2022
0.550.2 - Collision Course
Patchnotes via Steam Community
