Attack at Dawn: North Africa update for 28 August 2022

Hotfix version 1.212 - 220828

Share · View all patches · Build 9403206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick update which corrects problems with campaign saving/loading.

  • check saved campaign files and folders when populating Load Campaign list with campaign saves

