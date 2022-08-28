 Skip to content

Eo update for 28 August 2022

Path - Optimization and New Mesh Baking System

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're trying more smoothing settings on the new Mesh Baking system to make things even faster for specs lower than GeForce 2000. Give it a go!

