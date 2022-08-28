CHANGELOG for 1.2.0

"the weekend update"

added 'level reached' in deathscreen, as this reflects more the achievement of the player than just the score at the moment.

added 'best level' in deathscreen as well.

the score on deathscreen now grows from zero to your actual score.

and there is a driiing sound with it.

same for the 'level reached'.

renamed the 'achievements' button to 'upgrades'. They'll be linked to achievements when I figure out Steam achievements.

removed the quit button from the death screen (because I'm a bad person).

Changed the requirements for the following upgrades :

Changed the requirements for the following upgrades : unlock tri-shot : from survive level 20 to beat purple (ie survive level 12)

penta-shot (upgraded tri-shot) : from survive level 24 to survive level 21 (beat red 2)

full-auto : from survive level 30 to survive level 27 (beat purple 2)

note that in the rare situation where you've already reached x level but didn't unlock the related upgrade you'll need to reach it again. Because so far the game wasn't tracking your best level reached.

Toned down the amount of points the last bullet gives (the white one that goes boom). Most bullets

give more points based on how many bounces they've got. But because that last one clears the screen,

it makes everythings else feel kinda useless. Now it should be giving 50k-100k points depending on

how many debris are on screen. (instead of 10 bajillions).

I want to thank everyone that has played the game, shared with friends, left feedback, and so on. If you enjoy the game please leave a review as it helps Steam recommend the game to more people. Happy weekend everyone :)