Today we've officially released Table balls 1.3.0.0 update. This update includes some very cool new features. We're going to be expanding on some of these features in future updates.

You can now use some themes within your Table Ball game, we also changed the "default" theme. We added the start of our "special skins" system. While it's not fully ready yet, we'll be adding some really cool skins in the future. (Unfortunately you won't be able to use the normal customization system with the new "special skins" system.)

We have a lot more coming in future updates.

You can view a more detailed changelog of the new features below.

Table Ball 1.3.0.0 Changelog

Additions

THEMES

-- We currently only have 3 themes

--- "Classic" changes the main menu to appear as it had originally

--- "Dark" is our new default theme that changes the entire game to be easier on the eyes

--- "Light" changes the entire game to be very very bright.

----- "White" bumpers change to black when using this theme

--- "Lockyz Dev" changes all elements to use Lockyz Dev Branding

----- This theme hasn't been added yet.

Special Skins

-- This version introduces the start of our "special skins" system

--- It is currently unfinished and new skins cannot be selected

Continuous Game Mode

-- This game mode allows you to continue your progress between game restarts

-- The game will automatically load the scores for both the left and right bumpers

-- The game will also save your AI settings between restarts

-- Basically just a version of "PVAI" with saving enabled

Changes