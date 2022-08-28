- Enhancement: Added Russian language support.
- Enhancement: Increased starting hand count from 3 to 4.
- Enhancement: Players who search for a ladder match for 30 seconds and fail to find a match will be matched up with the Gremlin Timekeeper - a bot that has access to a similar number of cards at each tier.
- Balance change: Necromancer damage increased from 1 to 2, and its cost increased from 2 to 3.
- Balance change: Dark Riders cost decreased from 10 to 9.
- Balance change: Orc Pyromancer damage decreased from 2 to 1.
- Balance change: Fire Serpent damage decreased from 2 to 1.
Kingdom Draw update for 28 August 2022
Patch 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update