Kingdom Draw update for 28 August 2022

Patch 1.3

Patch 1.3 · Build 9403106 · Last edited 28 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhancement: Added Russian language support.
  • Enhancement: Increased starting hand count from 3 to 4.
  • Enhancement: Players who search for a ladder match for 30 seconds and fail to find a match will be matched up with the Gremlin Timekeeper - a bot that has access to a similar number of cards at each tier.
  • Balance change: Necromancer damage increased from 1 to 2, and its cost increased from 2 to 3.
  • Balance change: Dark Riders cost decreased from 10 to 9.
  • Balance change: Orc Pyromancer damage decreased from 2 to 1.
  • Balance change: Fire Serpent damage decreased from 2 to 1.

