Update v0.6.021b: Fixes, balance, improvements

Hello everyone!

I'd like to begin by thanking all of you for your amazing support and feedback! The response to the Prologue has been amazing so far, and that only fills us with energy and excitement to make even cooler stuff! This has been a crazy journey so far, and I would just like to say how much we appreciate all the help we are getting!

This is the first-ever update to Soulstone Survivors: Prologue, which if you've been around for the Demo, you know will not be the last! This day 1 patch seeks to bring more balance to the force... of all skills, that is. It also brings some much needed fixes a lot of you have been waiting for, so without further ado:

Full change list for version v0.6.021b:

General changes:

Summons now receive all your power-ups when they are spawned, with the exception of Fire Shield;

Fixed issue where Summoned units would reduce the number of enemies alive;

Fixed issue where bosses would not have the intended skills for the tier they are spawned;

Fixed issue where Alexi and Elite Snakes would throw their poison volleys directly at you, not where the marker is;

Projectiles that travel back to you now continuously increase their speed while flying back to the caster (Throw Axe);

All summons and companions will now look for targets more frequently;

Fixed Double Slash bleed description which was stating the wrong duration;

Fixed Templar's Verdict description which was mentioning Confusion, when in fact it does not directly interact with confusion;

Fixed issue where the Uncommon Agile power-up would show as Rare after collected;

Fixed issue where the Hound Master would leave his hat and gun behind;

Balance changes:

Dogs follow their master much more closely;

Skeletal Archers and Mages can now attack while moving;

All melee summons and companions start with extra armor;

Firelord's Ire (Pyromancer second weapon) no longer reduces health and armor, instead, it reduces the critical multiplier and damage multiplier slightly;

Fragility now increases all damage taken by 3%, down from 4%;

Merciless critical multiplier increased from 4/8/12% to 6/12/18%;

Resilient armor power increased from 4/8/12 to 6/12/18%;

Combustion area increased by 25%;

Combustion duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds;

Combustion damage increased from 10 to 20, and Burn damage increased from 10 to 60, but the tick cooldown also increased from 0.25 to 0.5;

Flamethrower damage increased from 10 to 30, and Burn damage increased from 20 to 30;

Flamethrower duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds;

Fire Walk burn damage increased from 50 to 70;

Mortar Shot now fires 5 bombs;

Mortar Shot damage per bomb was reduced from 80 to 20, and Bleed from 100 to 25;

Bombardment individual bomb area of effect reduced by 50%;

Bombardment is now the special skill of the first Hound Master weapon;

Buckshot damage reduced from 150 to 120;

Power Blast damage increased from 400 to 480;

Power Blast effective range increased from 11 to 15;

Power Blast is now the special skill of the second Hound Master weapon;

Stomp now applies 3 stacks of Fragility, up from 2, to compensate for the Fragility change;

Throw Axe projectile speed will continuously increase while it is following you back;

Chain Lightning damage reduced from 200 to 170;

Meteor Shower individual meteor area of effect reduced by 50%;

Lightning Bolt damage increased from 500 to 700;

Lightning Bolt damage area increased by 12%;

Shadow Bolt damage area increased by 12%;

Poison Bolt poison damage increased from 500 to 600;

Bloodlust, Shield Wall and Might will no longer apply on-hit effects;

Colummeth Ice Shards are now very resistant to damage and immune to abnormal effects;

Colummeth Ice Shards are now too heavy to be pulled or pushed;

Colummeth now spawns 2 Ice Shards per spawn instead of 1;

Colummeth now will start casting spells faster;

Considerably reduced the damage of all Colummeth skills, as they were scaling too much in later stages of the game;

Increased the health of Alexi to match that of Colummeth;

We expect that these changes address a lot of your concerns such as the bosses attacking you incorrectly and causing unexpected damage, Colummeth dealing very high damage which was unintended, and Summon skills being a lot stronger than before, plus making some skills a lot more valuable than before.

If you have any questions feel free to leave a comment down below and let us know what you think! We hope you will enjoy the changes and the game!

Best wishes,